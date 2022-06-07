Larry E. Emerson, 74, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Larry was born on Aug. 15, 1947, in Titusville to the late William F. and A. Patricia Smith Emerson. He married Cynthia A. Murray on Aug. 14, 1982, at the Diamond Methodist Church.
He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1966. He also attended the University of Pitt at Titusville for computer programming.
Larry worked as a master machinist for various companies. He was manager for Allied Roll Builders, where he traveled to Australia to set up an industrial roll plant. He was owner of Roll Craft in Pleasantville for several years, and manager of Products Finishing in Erie, from where he retired in 2012. He was known as the “Roll King” by his peers.
He was a member of the Titusville School Board, the Vo-Tech Board and the National Society of Metallurgy.
Larry was voracious reader, and enjoyed fishing, working in his vegetable garden, making homemade soups, and loved being with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, of Titusville; four children, Jennifer Carson and husband, Tim, of South Carolina, Kristin Bradley, of North Carolina, Kent Kaster and wife, Cheryl, of Titusville, and Lorraine Sutton and husband, Jack, of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Kent J. Kaster II stationed in South Korea, Chad Hershberger and fiancé, Brittney, of Centerville, Jacob Kaster, of Alabama, Kayla Saxton and husband, Tyler, of Titusville, Brooke Bradley and fiancé, Kevin Scott, of North Carolina, Andrew Bradley and wife, Natalie, of North Carolina, Jodi Bradley, of North Carolina, Bradley Carson and wife, Corinna, of Virginia, and Jacob Carson, of Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Bradley, Emersyn Sage Carson due in July; a sister, Ronna L. Kraemer and significant other, Rodger Nydes, of Meadville.
Per Larry’s wishes, no services will be conducted.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
