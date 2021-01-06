Athena Kathleen Ernst, 49, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Athena was born on Dec. 14, 1971, in Titusville to Hazle Antill Ernst and the late Robert Ernst.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School in 1989, obtained an undergraduate degree from Clarion University and a master’s degree in Psychology from Gannon University.
Athena opened her own professional counseling office for individuals and couples in Erie in 2005 and another office in Titusville this past year.
She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Butter Bean.
Athena is survived by her mother, Hazle, of Titusville; a brother, William Ernst and wife, April, of Titusville; two nieces, AJ Russell, of Albion, Chloe Van and husband, Mike, of Montana, and a great-nephew, Lucas Van.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
