Mr. Clarence C. Smith, Jr., 82, of Tionesta Rd., Pleasantville passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Titusville Area Hospital, shortly after his arrival.
Mr. Smith was born on September 25, 1937, in Meadville to the late Clarence C. Smith, Sr., and Margaret Kitenlengur Blair. He married Dorothy M. Bean on September 29, 1962, in Titusville.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He entered the service on July 18, 1955, at Cleveland, Ohio and was honorably discharged on July 17, 1959, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina with the rank of Lance Corporal.
Mr. Smith was formerly employed by Franklin Steel as a millwright for 33 years until his retirement in 1993.
He enjoyed woodworking, painting and ceramics. He was a family man who loved being a husband, dad and grandpa.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of Pleasantville; two children, David Smith, of Titusville and Tammy Shook and husband, Cory, of Pleasantville; three grandchildren, Diana Exley and husband, David, of Reno and Sara Shook and Brandon Shook, of Pleasantville; a great-grandson, Bryce Exley, of Reno; a half-sister, June McKinney, of Cochranton; and special friends, Paul and Nancy Hogue and Jeff Hogue, of Pleasantville.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. Full military rites will be observed.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
