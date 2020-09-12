Mr. James Wayne Cubbon, 85, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Wayne was born on April 13, 1935, in Oil City, to the late James Judson and Josephine (Carson) Cubbon. He married Norma Linder on June 4, 1958, in Pleasantville.
He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School in 1953, and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1958 until being honorably discharged in 1964.
Wayne was in the oil fields and carpentry profession. He then worked for over 25 years as an inspector at Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp., Cytemp Steel and Universal Stainless, until his retirement.
He was a member of the Pleasantville First United Methodist Church, the Quarter Century Club and Fairview Cemetery Board.
Wayne enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, and hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons; gardening, crossword puzzles, going to steam engine shows, spending time with family and friends and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife, Norma, of Pleasantville; a son, Glenn Cubbon and wife, Lorrie, of Centerville; a daughter, Eileen Wieszczyk and husband, Greg, of North East; seven grandchildren, Tim Cubbon, Justin Cubbon and wife, Lauren, Nick Cubbon and wife, Emily, Philip Wieszczyk and wife, JoAnn, Luke Wieszczyk and wife, Adrian, Hannah Dudash and husband, Ryan and Caleb Wieszczyk; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Tatum and Colton Cubbon and Emery Wieszczyk.
Wayne was preceded in death by a son, Boyd Cubbon; a sister, Martha Ritter, and a brother who died in infancy.
Private funeral services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, with Rev. Timothy Maybray officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Cemetery, P.O. Box 298, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341 or to the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, 120 Merrick St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
