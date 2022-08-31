Louis C. “Bud” Herb, 101, formerly of Diamond, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Louis was born on July 28, 1921, in Millvale to the late Louis J. and Sylvia (Willey) Herb. He married Beulah Saxton on Oct. 2, 1942, in Pleasantville. Mrs. Herb preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2021.
He attended Washington Vocational High School in Pittsburgh.
Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in World War II. He entered the service on Jan. 4, 1943, at Pittsburgh and served with the 3rd Battalion 325th Glider Infantry 82nd Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 16, 1946, with the rank of Private First Class.
He was employed for 33 years with Cyclops Specialty Steel Corporation until his retirement in 1983.
Louis was a life member of the Millvale VFW Post 118 and the former Titusville PNA.
He is survived by his daughter, Pam Warner and husband, Arnold, of Titusville; four grandsons, Victor Warner and wife, Stacy, Bryan Warner and wife, Ann, Curtis Warner and wife, Danielle, and Jason Warner, all of Titusville; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several stepgrandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Louis was preceded in death by a brother, William Ray “Bill” Herb; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Ruth Jordan; and two nephews, Robert and Richard Jordan.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Larry Reitz, pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the local veteran’s organizations.
Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
