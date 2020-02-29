Ernest P. “Ernie” Brunst, 80, of Reed Rd., Spartansburg, Pa., died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Titusville, Pa.
He was born March 5, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Ernest C. and Lena Czirr Brunst.
Ernie was raised and educated in Nelson, Ohio, and graduated from Garrettsville High School in 1957. He worked for Mantiline Corporation in Mantua, Ohio, as a foreman for several years before moving to Spartansburg in 1973. He then started a dairy farm on Reed Road. Ernie also worked for Southall Gas as a driver. In the early 1990’s, he sold the dairy and then worked with his brother in construction.
He was a member of the Brokenstraw Antique Tractor Club and the Pioneer Steam Club in Saegertown. Ernie enjoyed hunting and restoring tractors.
In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by two grandsons, Levi Brunst (stillborn) and Korey Brunst.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Kathleen L. Stutzman Brunst, whom he married Feb. 14, 1961 in Aurora, Ohio; a daughter, Carrie Rankin and her husband, Steve, of Spartansburg, Pa.; two sons, Christian Brunst and his wife, Lori, and Timothy Brunst and his wife, Autumn, all of Spartansburg, Pa.; a sister, Alma Reynolds and her husband, Bert, of Garrettsville, Ohio and a brother, Arthur Brunst and his wife, Theresa, of Spartansburg, Pa.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Matt, Courtney, Quentin, Cameron, Alexandria “Alex”, Abigail “Abby” and Cody; five great-grandchildren, Zach, Montana, Korey, Everly and Raegan; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 State Hwy 89 and 77, Spartansburg, Pa., on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at noon. Pastor Robb Esh will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, Pa. 16505.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
