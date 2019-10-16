Kenneth E. Peterson, 52 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Kenneth E. Peterson, 52

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:00 am

Mr. Kenneth E. Peterson, 52, of Tidioute, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m., at Swedish Union Church, Swede Road, Tidioute. A gathering for friends and family to follow service will be held at Allegheny Bible Church, 45 Hill Drive, Tidioute, PA, 16351.

An additional memorial service will be held on Nov. 2, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Church of Christ, 221 W. Main St., Titusville. A dinner will follow the service for friends and family at the Grand Valley Fire Hall, Main Street, Grand Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. Condolences may be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

