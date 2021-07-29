Ardelle Nicholson Shanley, 97, died peacefully on March 18, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Ardelle was born on June 19, 1924. She lived in and around Tidioute for much of her life.
In 1952 Ardelle married Edward Shanley. She and Ed discovered the joys of Florida and its beaches through visits with her great friends, Rita Hannah and Doris and Clyde Byers. After years of annual trips to Florida, Ardelle and Ed finally left Pennsylvania winters behind and relocated to Venice, Florida in 1976. Right up to her last few days, Ardelle still visited the beaches she loved so much.
Ardelle graduated from Tidioute High School in 1941 at the age of 16. After graduation, she taught locally in a one-room schoolhouse. Ardelle attended Oil City Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1948. She was a credentialed Red Cross nurse, served as a nurse for the Veterans Administration Hospital, worked in a hospital serving persons with tuberculosis and traveled around Kansas and neighboring states with a Red Cross Bloodmobile.
Her adventures as a bloodmobile nurse, especially, led to a host of stories and a crew of lifelong nurse friends. Ardelle later specialized as an operating room nurse, a career she continued into her 70s. She served as an operating room nurse for decades in both Titusville, Pennsylvania and Venice, Florida.
In addition to her fondness for warm weather and beaches, Ardelle was known as an accomplished gardener, seamstress, Scrabble player and an avid sports fan. She loved flower, herb and vegetable gardening, specializing in growing, arranging and showing roses and orchids.
Ardelle belonged to the Tidioute Garden Club and served in various officer roles over time. She was also an accomplished dressmaker and seamstress, taking joy in executing the most complicated projects with precision.
Ardelle’s Scrabble playing prowess was impressive and her determination to maximize her score every round was legend. At age 96, Ardelle was still playing and winning online Scrabble games with friends across the country.
From youth onward, Ardelle was an ardent fan of baseball. We are grateful she was able to cheer her Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series last season.
Ardelle was a voracious and wide-ranging reader, instilling her love of reading in her children.
Ardelle was a longtime member of the Tidioute Presbyterian Church and then Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings and her husband, Edward. She is survived by her son, William Shanley and two daughters, Nancy Shanley and Patricia Caswell; four grandchildren she adored and was so proud of, and six great-grandchildren who show every sign of being as interesting and passionate as she.
Ardelle will be remembered for lasting friendships that spanned generations, her generosity, her quick wit and her joyful laughter, which came easy, could be heard through a crowd and could brighten any room.
A funeral service will be held for Ardelle at Tidioute Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. A family and friends gathering will be held beginning at noon the same day at the Farmhouse on 2946 Campbell Hill Road.
