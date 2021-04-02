Elwin A. Van Cise Jr., 75, of Grand Valley, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 31, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Elwin was born on July 10, 1945 in Titusville, a son to the late Elwin A. Van Cise Sr. and Helen Eggleston Loker. He was married to Diana Wright on Aug. 2, 1963 in Enterprise.
Elwin was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1963. He was employed as a union representative for AFSCME, from where he retired. He was previously employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for 20 years.
Elwin was a member of the Enterprise United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, hunting, the outdoors, gardening and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, of Grand Valley; four children, Teresa Horta and husband, Larry, of El Campo, Texas, Todd Van Cise and wife, Tina, of Grand Valley, Matt Van Cise and wife, Cathie, of Brookville, and Amanda Facchine and husband, Chris, of Weedville; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dana Van Cise and wife, Ann, of Julian, Pennsylvania, and Craig Loker, of Titusville; three sisters, Gloria Frank, of Mesa, Arizona, Vanessa Nations, of St. Clair, Missouri, and Dreama Watta and husband, Jim, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and numerous nieces and nephews.
No public calling hours will be observed. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
