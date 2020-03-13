The Celebration of Life planned for Edward Myer originally scheduled to take place on Saturday at Titusville Middle School has been relocated to Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Myer Died on Feb. 27. He became Titusville Recreation Director in 1957 for the City of Titusville and the Titusville Area School District. He served in that capacity for 42 years. He built a recreation program that was designated a model by the state PRPS for other communities to emulate.
He was named Citizen of the Year in 1991. He was honored by the naming of the Ed Myer Recreation Complex in Titusville. He received recognition in the field of recreation, including the gift of a lifetime membership in the Pennsylvania Parks and Recreation Society.
The family invites friends and acquaintances to join them in sharing their remembrances and stories about Ed.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
