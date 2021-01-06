John Richard Bidwell “Burch,” 91, died on Dec. 22, 2020, at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
John was born in Erie on Aug. 8, 1929 and was raised on his grandparent’s, Everett and Pearl Ash, farm in Riceville. In August 1951, he married Beverly Bales, his college sweetheart. They were married for 69 years and died less than a week apart.
He graduated from Slippery Rock State Teacher’s College (now Slippery Rock University) in 1952. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.
He and Beverly settled in Bethel Park, where they raised their family. John was employed by Duquesne Light Company for 32 years in positions of increasing responsibilities. Upon his retirement, they moved to Fripp Island, South Carolina, where they lived for 16 years. When they decided it was time to move inland, they moved to Rock Hill, where they lived for the past 14 years.
John was preceded in death by his brother,Bob Bidwell.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Bidwell, Jill McCauslin and Joyce Hutchinson; his grandsons, Eric Hutchinson and Nick McCauslin (Mary), and his great-granddaughters, Emily and Abigail.
While raising his family in Pittsburgh, he served as a vestry member of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Peters Township. He managed Little League baseball teams for many years in Bethel Park. He also volunteered in the Big Brother program in Pittsburgh.
John volunteered for several organizations in Beaufort County, South Carolina. He helped with the warehousing of materials at the Low Country Habitat for Humanity. John tutored students in reading at St. Helena Elementary on St. Helena Island. He served as a hospice in-home assistant for a hospice care provider in Beaufort. John also provided free tax assistance through the IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance program at the St. Francis Center on St. Helena Island.
For many years, he volunteered as a firefighter on Fripp Island, South Carolina. Upon moving to Rock Hill, John continued to volunteer in the community. He volunteered at the Rock Hill Habitat for Humanity. He worked as a volunteer with the utilities assistance program in Rock Hill. John also served as an enthusiastic volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
John was an avid sports enthusiast. He played baseball in his youth, followed a variety of sports throughout his life and eventually took up golf.
A memorial service for both John and Beverly Bidwell will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2021, at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, 700 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill, South Carolina, 29730. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live and then available on the Bass-Cauthen Facebook page.
