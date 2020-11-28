Ernest R. Burns, 89, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
Ernie was born on July 6, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, a son of the late Alonzo Beard and Anna Ladig Beard. He was married to Betty L. Cazan on July 11, 1956. She preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2013.
Ernie was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict.
Ernie had been employed as a machinist at the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville, until his retirement in 1996.
He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW. He enjoyed coaching baseball and softball, and in his earlier years, hunting and fishing.
Ernie is survived by a granddaughter, Aja Bowens, of Pittsburgh; his companion, Myra Raymond, of Cochranton; and a nephew, Joe Beard, of Fullerton, California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Burns Cano, and a son, Thomas M. Beard.
No public visitation will be observed.
Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
