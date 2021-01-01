Mr. Robert P. “Bob” Davis, 85, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:25 a.m. at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Bob was born on May 15, 1935 in Tidioute to the late George and Hazel Swanson Davis. He married Rebecca “Becky” Wheeling on April 29, 1961 in Franklin. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2020.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, and was a veteran having served in the US Army. He entered the service in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1959 at Ft. Greeley, Alaska.
Bob worked as a party chief for a surveying crew at PennDOT for 32 years, retiring in 1991.
He enjoyed going on trips to Alaska with his wife, traveling, hunting, fishing, camping, and being with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bob is survived by a daughter Renee Porcenaluk and husband, Joe, of Titusville; two sons, Robert Davis and wife, Karen, of Ripley, New York, and Gary Davis, of Titusville; six grandchildren, Megan Porcenaluk, Holly Porcenaluk, Bob Davis, Michael Davis, Tyler Davis, and Mackenzie Davis; six great-grandchildren, Rayden Davis, Jayce Amacher, Christopher Davis, Laikynn Davis, Genevieve Davis, and Bennett Adams; a sister Dolores Mack and husband, Ken, of Centerville; and a brother Donald Davis of State College
He was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Jessica and Kaitlyn Davis; a daughter in law Doris; a sister Sue Davis, and an infant brother.
A celebration of life will be conducted by the family at 1:00 p.m. at the home of Gary Davis 13034 N. Perry Rd., Titusville with Rev. Larry Reitz, officiating.
Interment will be at Triumph Swedish Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr suite 15, Erie, PA 16505 or https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
