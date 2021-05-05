Our beloved Beverly Ann Larsen left us on Jan. 26, 2021, at home in St. George, Utah, her loving husband Ralph at her side, to enter God’s kingdom, after an eight-year battle with the ravages of dementia/Alzheimer’s.
She was born Beverly Ann Putnam on Nov. 4, 1943, in the hill and oil country of Titusville, to father Francis Boyd Putnam and Mother Margaret Moore. Beverly was the first of two daughters, 11 years the senior of her sister Luan, with whom she was always very close.
Bev attended the Catholic parochial schools in Titusville, where she was an excellent student, cheerleader and an active participant in student affairs. After high school, Beverly attended the Sisters of Charity Hospital School of Nursing in Buffalo, New York, graduating in the Class of 1964. She remained close friends with all of her fellow graduates through all these years! Bev was very proud of the fact that after graduation she was a Trauma Center RN for years at Hospitals in Buffalo, New York, Bangor, Maine and Parkland in Dallas, Texas.
In 1967, she married John Baker and in 1976 they had a beautiful daughter, Meaghan. Unfortunately, this union ended in divorce.
In 1993, at a Country Dance Hall in Elgin, Illinois, she met Ralph H. Larsen. They fell in love and were married in 1994 in a beautiful ceremony held in their new home in West Chicago, Illinois by a Justice of the Peace.
Beverly, due to her artistic and eclectic taste, always did a beautiful job of decorating the interiors of her homes (West Chicago, Illinois; El Dorado Hills, California; St. George, Utah) always refreshing the same for seasonal/holiday changes. She was adventuresome: motorcycle owner/rider, took flying lessons. She was a very hard worker – indefatigable. She was a voracious reader – fiction, history, biographies. She was outgoing, friendly, loved children and animals; extremely kindhearted and generous, always took time to give to those less fortunate. Wherever she lived, she made sure to volunteer at a local animal shelter.
In St. George she was known as “The Pajama Lady” for her collection of and distribution to local charities of children’s pajamas. As a member of Bloomington Country Club, she was a past president of their Ladies Luncheon Association. Bev loved flowers and always had many potted plants around. She loved tending to her landscape plantings.
Beverly Ann Putnam Larsen has left us for a better place. She is survived by sister, Luan Soto and husband, Robert; daughter Meaghan Baker and son-in-law, Todd Freeman, grandchildren Aidan and Ella Freeman; stepson, Greg Larsen; step-granddaughter, Tiera Larsen; sister-in-law, Carol Larsen and husband, Ralph H. Larsen. We all loved her and miss her dearly!
Beverly was predeceased by her father, Francis Boyd Putnam, mother, Margaret Moore Putnam, and stepmother, Nina Putnam, along with many aunts and uncles from Titusville.
Beverly was cremated at Spilsbury Mortuary on Feb. 3, 2021, with her ashes urned for her husband, Ralph and daughter, Meaghan. No memorial service is planned.
GOD BLESS HER SOUL.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Beverly’s online guest book at spilsburymortuary.com.
