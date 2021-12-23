Paul B. Moore Sr., 85, of Titusville and Crawfordville, Florida, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021 in Crawfordville.
Paul was born on Feb. 10, 1936 in Clarion.
He was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for many years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Joyce Moore, of 66 years; three sons, Bob Moore and wife, Tammy, of Texas, Sam Moore, of Texas, and Paul Moore Jr. and wife, Cris, of Centerville; a daughter, Pattie Cleland and husband, Chris, of Centerville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Holden, of Tiona, and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
No services are being observed.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be conducted at a later date, as he will be missed by all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.