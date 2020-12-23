Shirley J. Phillips McHugh, 93, of Meadville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
She was born in Oil City on Sept. 28, 1927, the daughter of the late James and Edith Davenport Phillips. She was married to Donald McHugh. He preceded her in passing.
Shirley enjoyed crafts, crocheting, knitting and made the most beautiful creations. She loved baking, candies and fudge. She was good at anything she set her mind to and was extremely talented. Shirley was the consultant of the year with Avon.
Survivors include her daughter, Macky Lynn Martin and her husband, Curt, of Fairview, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Jamie Gadberry and her husband, Walter, of Texas, and Chad Martin and his wife, Amy, of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Derrick Fast, of Oklahoma and Oz Martin, of Oklahoma; sister, Beverly Skaggs, of California; four brothers, Bob Phillips and his wife, Leta, of New Richmond, Pennsylvania, Paul Phillips and his wife, Delores, of California, Denny Phillips and his wife, Bobbi, of West Virginia, and Larry Phillips of Knox, Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McHugh; her grandson, Matthew Martin, and her brothers, Charley, Jim and Bill Phillips.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360 has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, 31 Park Avenue, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Shirley’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
