Jack C. Somerville, 74, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a after a brief illness.
Jack was born on Jan. 13, 1948, in Titusville to the late Wesley and Eleanor Bauer Somerville. He married Judith Allen on Nov. 29, 1985.
He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1965.
Jack worked at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel until the plants closing. He worked for Electralloy in Oil City until his retirement in 2012.
He enjoyed archery and turkey hunting, and his four cats, Shadow, Ally, Bebe and Grace.
Jack is survived by his wife, Judy, of Pleasantville; his son, Shane Somerville and wife, Alexia, of Centerville; five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Isabelle, Wesley, Aidan and Sierra Somerville, and several close cousins.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W 38th St., Erie, Pa. 16508.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
