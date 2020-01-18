Bernice P. Vincent, 92, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Friday morning Jan. 17, 2020 at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Bernice was born on Sept. 8, 1927, a daughter of the late Harold and Rosa Werger Whitman. She was married to Wayne J. Vincent in 1946 in Pleasantville. He preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 1992.
Bernice had attended the Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by two children, Linda McCurdy and husband James, of Franklin and David Vincent and wife Jean, of Titusville; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Merle Whitman and Harold “Bill” Whitman; and four sisters, Lorraine Sparks, Delores Albaugh, June Nelson, and infant Grace Whitman.
Friends and family may attend a funeral service at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday at 11 a.m. with Mr. Harry Correa officiating.
Interment will be in Neilltown Cemetery.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to AseraCare Hospice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.