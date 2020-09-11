Rose Schneider, 70, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Central Church, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Grateful for having shared her life with her for 28 years, was her husband, Bud. Rose loved her Lord and serving Him. She was a great American Patriot, Steeler and Alabama Roll Tide fan and loved all of her family and friends.
She will be greatly missed for her laughter, her smiling face and her go-get-it-done personality.
Rose’s funeral will be live streamed on YouTube. The link to watch the service can be found at youtu.be/In6mjipaPDw.
For more information, visit heritagesfsd.com.
