Clarice M. Young, 89, formerly, of Hydetown, Pa., passed away Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2020 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Young was born on Dec. 2, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Rev. Harold Holbrook and Naomi Bridgewater Holbrook. She was married to Richard B. Young, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Mrs. Young was a graduate of Rhodes High School in Cleveland, Ohio. She had been employed at Ohio Nuclear in Cleveland, Ohio as an electronics assembler.
She was a member of the Hydetown Baptist Church, the church choir and the ladies fellowship of the church.
She enjoyed singing, playing the piano and sewing.
Mrs. Young is survived by the following children; Rodger Young and wife, Darlene, of Edgewater, Maryland, Glenn Young and wife, Joan, of Caldwell, Ohio, Martin Young, of Columbus, Ohio, Philip Young and wife, Dawn, of Mantua, Ohio, Evelyn Paul and husband, Michael, of Hydetown and Carl Young and wife, Nancy, of Streetsboro, Ohio; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Jockers and Norma Pollard.
No public visitation will be observed. Private inurnment will be in Niota, Tennessee.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.