Diane Yothers, 77 of Delaware, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Delaware, Ohio. She was born on Jan. 8, 1943, in Titusville, to the Ernest and Josephine (Prenatt) Mallery Jr.
Left to cherish Diane’s memory are her husband, Duane Yothers; sons, Scott Osborn, and Shawn (Nanette) Osborn; daughter, Angela Boring; step sons, Robert Yothers, and David (Sondra) Yothers; step daughter, Laura (Joseph) Lawrence; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Mallery III; sisters, Peggy Hoover and Charmaine Stangel, and several other relatives and friends.
Diane had worked over the years as an operator for Northern Ohio Telephone, a bill of lading clerk for PPG Trucking and was an administrative assistant with Delaware Area Recovery Resources.
Diane was a very loving person and a wonderful wife and mother. She had been a silver award winner of Toastmasters and enjoyed card making, movies, flower gardening, photography, being a grandmother, butterflies, irises, attending plays at Otterbein Theater, playing Scrabble and the color cobalt blue. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, William O’Shaugnessy.
A memorial service will be held at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A private committal service for the family will take place at a later time.
To leave a message of condolence to Diane’s family, or to share a special memory, visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.