Cody G. Shingledecker, age 37, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was born in Titusville on Oct. 15, 1984, a son of Kristy Boyer Gray and Ronald Shingledecker. Cody attended Tidioute High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife, fishing and his cherished pets.
In addition to his mother, Kristy Gray and father, Ronald Shingledecker, he is survived by his wife, Tracy Shingledecker; a daughter, Jazmin Shingledecker; a son, Jordon Kostenbauder; his sister, Tosha Kight; a niece, Hannah Kight; his nephews, Maddox and Maceyn Kight; his grandmother, Ardath White; his grandfather, Charles (Chris) Boyer, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Linda Beach, Harry (Skip) Shingledecker and Walter L. White.
Private burial will take place in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc., Wintergreen, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346.
