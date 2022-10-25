Janet Rose (Bright) Schmidt, 74, of Titusville went to be with her friend Sue Marks, her youngest sister Missy, her dad Richard and our Lord on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Janet was born in Pittsburgh on January 13, 1948, to her late parents Richard “Buzz” Bright and Teresa (Dinkel) Bright.
She has three sons and six grandkids with her ex-husband William “Bill” Schmidt, Sr. who survives. Her oldest son William “Billy” Schmidt, Jr. is married to Rachel and they have three daughters, Emily, Hannah and Laura. All live in Southern California. Her middle son Dan and his wife Lisa reside in Titusville with their two sons Brett and Blake. Lance is the youngest and he and his wife Barb live in Tionesta and their daughter Katie in Ohio.
Janet was the oldest of seven siblings; Sandy Loeffler, Susan Manko, Helen Sanders, Rick Bright, Cora Flannigan and her youngest sister Melissa Ross who Janet thought as her own daughter. She has many nieces and nephews.
Her great friends Dottie Shreve and Linda Fisher provided a lot of fun and joy over the years.
Janet had an adventurous and artsy soul. She had an eye for interior design and wasn’t afraid to paint something. She owned two successful businesses over the years and treated her employees well.
She will be missed.
Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Saturday, November 5th from 11 to 1 pm with the funeral service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to the Sarah Stewart Bovard Memorial Library at 156 Elm St., P.O. Box 127, Tionesta, PA 16353 or by visiting their website at tionestalibrary.org.
