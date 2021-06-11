Mrs. Frances Emma Whitman Felton, 93, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.
Frances was born on March 22, 1928 in Pineville, Warren County to the late James and Mary Stroup Vincent. She married the love of her life, Harold Whitman in 1946 until Bill passed away in 1975. She then married Fred Felton, he preceded her in death in 1995.
She attended a one-room school house in Pineville.
Frances was a top-selling Avon consultant for close to 45 years, winning multiple President’s Club awards. She also ran several different paper routes for the Erie Daily Times that were passed down to others in her family. She put up her products and papers at the young age of 85 to retire.
Frances loved to play cards with her family, square dance, listen to country music, play bingo, watch the Golden Girls and bowling. Through the years, she was on multiple bowling leagues and had her name in the paper for how well she bowled.
Regardless of her work or the things she did, Frances’ most prize possession was her family. She lived for her family.
Frances was a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 Auxiliary.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Lee Whitman and wife, Mary, of Titusville, and Jerry Dale Whitman and wife, Connie, of Titusville; two grandchildren, Heather Whitman, of New York, and Ryan Whitman and wife Michele, of Titusville; three great- grandsons, Michael Weaver, Brock Whitman, Ian Whitman, and one great- granddaughter, Amelia Weaver.
Frances was preceded in death by a grandson, Jamie Whitman; an infant granddaughter, Amber Whitman; four brothers, Harold, Wayne, James and Donald Vincent, and two sisters, Eleanor Van Guilder and Geraldine Grove.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday, from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be at Neiltown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org/ or the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW scholarship fund, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
