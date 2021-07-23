Doris Jean Olson, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:15 a.m. at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Doris was born on Jan. 31, 1930, in Titusville to the late Leo E. and Hazel Stevenson Olson.
She attended Titusville schools and was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1948.
Doris worked for attorney Herbert Varnum for several years and was last employed at Penn Bank as a legal secretary, until her retirement.
She was a member of the Titusville First Baptist Church, the Titusville Area Hospital Auxiliary and Titusville Garden Club.
Doris enjoyed working in her flower garden and loved making cookies.
She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Oakes and husband, Willard, of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Henrietta Olson, of Erie, and many good friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Olen A. and Malcom “Mel” Olson.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. ,303 N. Washington St. on Monday, from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Brian Borger officiating.
Interment will be at Rynd Farm Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville Garden Club c/o Leigh Anderson, 570 Miles Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to the Titusville First Baptist Church, 216 N. Perry St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
