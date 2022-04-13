Rex W. Baker, 67, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 11, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Rex was born on Dec. 15, 1954, in Canonsburg to the late Alvin and Lucille (Kelso) Baker.
He graduated from Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rex was employed as a truck driver for 39 years with Pepsi in Franklin. He retired in 2017.
He currently attended the Chapmanville Community Church.
Rex loved the outdoors working around his house and taking long walks with his wife. He had seven wonderful grandchildren that he enjoyed spending lots of time with.
He is survived by his wife, Celia (Shreffler) Baker, of Titusville, whom he married on May 26, 2012; his children, Matthew Baker and wife, Rosemary, of Edinboro, Justin Baker and wife, Victoria, of Chapmanville, Tracy Vorisek and husband, Jake, of Conneaut Lake; stepsons, Daniel O’Brien and wife, Bernie, of Franklin, Michael O’Brien and wife, Kristen, of Oil City; grandchildren, Amelia, Shawn, Aidan, Jazlyn, Emma, Jack and Bella; brothers, David and Raymond Baker; sisters, Janie Caldwell, Gladys Graham and Martha Kiefer, and several nieces and nephews.
Rex was preceded in death by his first wife, Gayle (Webster) Baker, whom he married on Oct. 22, 1978, and passed away on Aug. 30, 2010, and a sister, Ruth McArdle.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., with the funeral service to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at lls.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.