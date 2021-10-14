Christine Fisher Hackett, 79, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021 in Chandler, Arizona.
Born on July 6, 1942, in Titusville to Marshall A. Fisher and Gretchen Turner Fisher, Chris married John F. Hackett III on Nov.7, 1964.
After graduation from Titusville High School (1960), Chris earned a bachelors degree in elementary education from Edinboro State College (1965), and a masters degree in reading from Slippery Rock State College (1970).
Her teaching career began at Hydetown Elementary School followed by positions in Selma, Alabama and Grove City, Pa. She ended her career as a master reading teacher at an alternative school for last-chance students in Gilbert, Arizona. Remaining true to her calling, she touched the future and changed the lives of the hundreds of students she taught over her more than 40-year career.
Noted for her artistic talents, Chris left her artwork as a legacy — intricate drawings of Victorian homes, personalized name pictures, hand-sewn quilts and numerous sets for plays she directed at schools she served. Chris once drew an original artistic collage of Barry Goldwater’s life, which she personally presented to him at a dinner in his honor and she hand-designed graphics for the score board at the Arizona State University football stadium long before technology simplified the process.
Chris loved traveling with her children and grandchildren, making countless cross-country trips driving through all but five U.S. states. She was an historian and a gifted storyteller, attending JFK’s funeral in Selma, Alabama and sharing family stories of the Battle of Gettysburg. She was proud and amazed that as a little girl she touched the hand of a Civil War Veteran.
Predeceased by her parents and sister, Susanne Eberle, Chris is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Hackett III; children, Brian (Tanya) Moran, Libby (Steve) Vincent, and Mindy Hackett; and grandchildren, JT and Ian Vincent. She also leaves behind many extended family and lifelong friends.
No services are scheduled. A celebration of life will be held privately at a date to be determined. A memorial bench has been placed at Woodlawn Cemetery, Titusville, for loved ones to visit.
Contributions to the memory of Christine Fisher Hackett may be made to the Marshall A. Fisher Memorial Scholarship through Christy Clark, University of Pittsburgh Titusville, 300 Campus Dr., Bradford, Pa. 16701-2898 or by visiting giveto.pitt.edu/marshallfisher.
