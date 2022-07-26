Joan L. “Meme” Lindsay, 79, of Titusville, passed away Saturday afternoon July 23, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Joan was born on April 23, 1943 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Mike and Jean Atkinson Wolfe. She was married to Charles F. Lindsay on Dec. 29, 1962 at St. Titus Church.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville.
Joan and her husband had previously owned “The Oasis” tavern in Corry for a number of years. She was also manager of Garber’s Contract Supply in Vero Beach, Florida, and while she resided in Sebastion, Florida, was park manager of various mobile home communities in Vero Beach, Florida.
Joan enjoyed the beach while residing in Florida. She loved watching dolphins. Her favorite animal was pandas. She enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoying ice cold beverages.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Joe Lindsay and Charlie Lindsay and wife, Andrea, of Sebastian, Florida, and Thomas Lindsay and wife, Erin, of Titusville; grandchildren, Kourtney Beuth and wife, Tayler, Tracy Baker and husband, Andrew, Sherrie Beuth, Nikki Kalin and husband, Robert, Victoria Lindsay and boyfriend, David Wescoat, Joseph Lindsay, Charlie “Trooper” Lindsay and wife, Melanie; great-grandchildren, Hayden Beuth, Bea Kalin and pets, Turbo and Buster; a sister, Debbie Barker and husband, Thomas; a brother, Duane Wolfe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wolfe.
No public visitation or service will be conducted. Interment will be private.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
