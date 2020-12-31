David R. Kane, 63, of Warren, died on Monday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital AHN, Erie, as a result of COVID-19.
He was born on April 15, 1957 in Warren.
David was the son of David J. and Joan M. Lundberg Kane. He grew up in Tidioute and was a 1975 graduate of Tidioute High School.
David was employed for 44 years with West Penn Oil Company. He was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge 109 and American Coasters Enthusiasts. He loved sports, especially the Baltimore Ravens football team, Boston Bruins, Celtics and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team. He enjoyed riding roller coasters.
David will be sadly missed by his friends and family, until we all meet again.
He is survived by his three siblings; Judy Marlett and husband, Larry, Robert Kane and Jennifer Kane, all of Warren; one uncle, Charles Kane, of Pleasantville; his girlfriend, Deborah S. Pfeifer, of Warren, and several cousins.
Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m., when a funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Ralph Culp, pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church, officiating.
CDC requirements of masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in Swedish Union Cemetery, Tidioute. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through any local Sports Boosters or Paws Along the River, 212 Elm Street, Warren, Pa. 16365. Email condolences may be sent by visiting lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.