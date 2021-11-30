Olga Zarnick Zdarko, 93, a resident of the Rouse Suites, Youngsville, and formerly of North Warren, died on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021, at Warren General Hospital Emergency Room with her eldest son, Dan at her side.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1927, in James City, Pa. to the late Frank and Frances Cehovin Zarnick. Olga was a graduate of Kane High School, Class of 1945.
She was employed with Blair Corporation for 18 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church.
Olga never met a stranger. She had a kind and easy manner that drew people to her. She loved to travel to see her kids and grandkids in California, Montana, Texas and Colorado, and spend time with her Pa. family members.
Her favorite hobby was jigsaw puzzles. Whether at her house in North Warren or the hallways of the Suites, she was always working on some puzzle and loved it when someone would sit and join her.
She is survived by her two sons, Daniel Zdarko and his wife, Mary Ann, of Warren, and Timothy Zdarko and his wife, Victoria, of Bakersfield, California; two daughters, Natalie Wood, of Sacramento, California, and Patricia Zdarko-Montrose and husband, Brent, of Plano, Texas; five grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Zdarko, who died on Jan. 7, 2008, whom she married on July 10, 1953, in Kane; five brothers, Frank, Louie, Joe, Tony and Diny Zarnick; five sisters, Mary Lauffenburger, Frances Campbell, Rose Erich, Anne Hilman and Stella Zarnick.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Suites at the Rouse for the care, company and friendship they provided Olga. She was so happy with her apartment and the friends she made there. A private memorial service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to place memorials may do so through a charity of choice or the Suites at the Rouse activities funds, 615 Rouse Avenue, Youngsville, Pa. Email condolences may be sent by visiting lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
