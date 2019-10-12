Betty L. Cook, 77 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Betty L. Cook, 77

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019 5:00 am

Betty L. Cook, 77, of Guys Mills, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.  She was born on July 23, 1942, in Teepleville, Pennsylvania; daughter of the late Helen Geer. She married her best friend, Norman Cook, on Oct. 25, 1963; he survives.  

Betty was a member of Townville Baptist Church; she enjoyed sewing and more than anything spending time with her family.  

In addition to her husband, Norman, Betty is survived by two daughters, Kathy Ann Cook, of Guys Mills, and Jeannie Lynn Saulsgiver and her husband, Robert, of Edinboro; and son Norman Cook Jr., of Guys Mills; two grandchildren, Samantha and Noah Saulsgiver; half sister Cleo Rice, of Riceville Corners; three brothers, Joe Lanning, of Riceville, Mike Lanning, of Corry, and Andrew Lanning, of Cambridge Springs; and her cousin June Peterman.  

Betty was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Cook; half sister, Melody Blair; and grandfather, Harold Geer.  

Friends and family are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, PA, 16360, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at Townville Baptist Church, 33274 N. Main St, Townville, PA, 16360.  

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc, P.O. Box 58, Townville, PA, 16360.  

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Betty’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 5:00 am.

Stocks

