Gertrude I. Sampson, 90, of Titusville, passed away on April 24, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Gert was born in Titusville on Sept. 22, 1931 to Fred and Hazel Lane Warner. She married the love of her life and her best friend, Fred Sampson Sr., on Dec. 21, 1946, and was blessed with a more than 75-year love story. From this love story, Gert and Fred raised four children, and more than 40 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. As the matriarch of the Sampsons, her family was her greatest source of joy. She praised God for providing a long life full of love and laughter surrounded by her family and friends.
As a mainstay at the Shear Shed for many years, Gert helped her sons, John and Fred, as a receptionist. She formerly managed The Rink with her husband and worked at Queen Cutlery and Titusville Hospital. She was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Gert was a true creative spirit who loved to write poetry, play the piano, listen to music, crochet and the beauty of flowers. In her younger years, she enjoyed caring for and riding her horses before shifting gears to riding snowmobiles and four-wheelers with her family at their beloved camp.
Her children and grandchildren will forever treasure the memories of weekends at the camp, bottomless Tang and Ovaltine, and endless episodes of Little House on the Prairie and westerns. She was a caregiver to many and described as an angel on Earth, as she was always quick to lend a hand to anyone in need.
She knew how to make everyone she had contact with feel special and ensured every occasion was marked with a handwritten note in a card. Gert also worked for countless hours to ensure that every grandchild, great-grandchild, and great-great-grandchild was blessed with a handmade crocheted blanket. She will forever be remembered for her quick wit, endless support for anyone in need and pure love.
Gert is survived by her husband, Fred Sampson Sr.; children, Fred Sampson Jr., John Sampson and wife, Shelly, Ronda Riley and husband, Steve, and Pat Sampson, companion, Carrie Anthony, and former daughter-in-law, Cathy Kubiak Sampson; grandchildren, Kris Sampson and wife, Lorenna, Todd Sampson and wife, April, Uriah Sampson and wife, Jacqui, Miranda Ralston and husband, Joe, Brook Perkins and husband, Jay, Kait Griffin and husband, Josh, Casey Feiereisen and husband, Erik, Brendan Riley and wife, Kayla, and Aaron Riley; great-grandchildren, Kali Sampson, Sam Sampson, Joshua Sampson, Kayli Sampson, Jason Sampson, Graci Sampson, Ben Sampson, Cori Sampson, Elyse Ralston, Hailey Riley, Andrew Riley, Natalie Riley, Andi Feiereisen, Jackson Feiereisen, Gavin Griffin, Marley Griffin, Tyler Perkins, and Emily Perkins; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxson Sampson, Marley Sampson, Aubree Sampson, and Charlotte Stearns, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Gert was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Andrew Stephen Riley; daughter-in-law, Brenda Sampson; sisters, Betty (and Pat) Williams, Lane (and Paul) Johnson, Dorothy (and Frank) Woods, Peg Olson-Dibble, and brother-in-law, Bud Sampson.
She was looking forward to a reunion with her life-ong best friends, Kay Day, Joanne Bowen and Clara Jones.
A celebration of life will be planned, at which time a memorial service will be conducted. The date and time will be announced at a future date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Erie Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude in honor of Gert.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
