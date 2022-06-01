The family of Margaret V. “Pegi” Jones, who passed away on May 10, will receive friends on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Chapmanville Community Church, 1043 Le Boeuf Trail Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church. The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
