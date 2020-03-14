Arlene Ann Clinger, 88, of Tidioute, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Orchard Manor in Grove City, Pa.
She was born on March 24, 1931, in Summerville, Pa., a daughter of the late Don and Lucille (Fulton) McLaughlin.
Arlene was a member of the Tidioute VFW as well as a volunteer at the Titusville Hospital.
She is survived by her children; Marie Rottman, of Grove City, Debbie Roofner, of Pleasantville, Kristi Clinger, of Youngsville, and John Clinger, of Tidioute; two sisters, Sue Lester and Donna Thompson; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Dickson and Kim Fairchild, as well as three siblings, Don McLaughlin, Bill McLaughlin and Evelyn Holmes.
No services will be held at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Orchard Manor, 20 Orchard Drive, Grove City, Pa. 16127.
The Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, in Youngsville, have been entrusted with all arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
