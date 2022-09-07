Nancy L. Lucas, 81, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Nancy was born on Sept. 19, 1940 in Titusville, a daughter of Louis and Edith Kurschinske, and adoptive parents, Adolph and Kathleen Kurschinske.
Nancy was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1957. She was married to Thomas C. Lucas Sr. on June 18, 1965 in Titusville.
Nancy had been employed at many local businesses including the former G.C. Murphy’s, Robinson’s Wallcoverings, and at Oil Country Federal Credit Union in Titusville, from where she retired.
Nancy enjoyed going to auctions with her husband and collecting antiques. She enjoyed dining at Sam’s Restaurant, knitting and crocheting.
Nancy is survived by her husband, of Titusville; a brother, Robert and wife, Dolly; half-brothers, Joseph and wife, Jane, and Neil; half-sisters, Laurie, Audrey, Linda and husband, Ron, and Claudia and husband, Ray, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas C. Lucas Jr.; a sister, Kathleen; and a half-brother, Louis.
No public calling hours will be observed.
The family asks that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
