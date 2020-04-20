Richard A. ‘Dick’ Slagle, 64

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard A. “Dick” Slagle on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Dick was born on Aug. 22, 1955, in Titusville, to Don, Sr. and Suzann (Cartney) Slagle.
Most recently, Richard worked at Save-A-Lot in Titusville for the past 9 years.
He was a member of the Titusville Elks Lodge #264 and a social member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Dick enjoyed cooking, baking cookies and desserts. He also enjoyed watching most sports, especially with his dad, while at home.
He is survived by his parents with whom he resided in Titusville; four children, Michelle Slagle and partner Henry, of Frewsburg, New York; Amy Rounds and husband Seth, of Frewsburg, New York; Adam Slagle and wife Rebecca of Clifton Park, New York; and Nicholas Niles and wife Jessica, of Frewsburg, New York; 12 grandchildren, Sierrah, Jaiden, Evan, Alexa, Bradley, Asa, Jameson, Alicyn, Derek, Easton, Kinsley and Huxley; two sisters, Sue Edwards and husband, Ken, of Grand Valley, Pennsylvania, and Ruth Slagle, of Wingate, North Carolina; two brothers, Bob Slagle and wife Jean, of Frewsburg, New York and Don Slagle Jr. and wife Bethany, of Snow Camp, North Carolina; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer and Lillian Slagle and John and Marion Cartney; a brother, John Slagle; and a nephew, Matthew Slagle.
No services are being observed at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Titusville Elks Lodge #264, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354; or to Bruce Shorts Post #5958, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
