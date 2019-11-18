Rose M. Migut, 92, formerly of Breedtown Road, Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Anthony’s Home Care in Pleasantville.
Rose was born on Sept. 4, 1927, in Oil City to the late Stanley and Agnes Migut.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1944.
Rose was employed as an office manager for the former W.T. Grant, McCroy’s and Jones Brothers Auto Dealership.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Titus Church on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., with Fr. Walter E. Packard, as celebrant.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.
