Jack L. Wakefield, 77, of Titusville, passed into his new life with Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. He fought the good fight for seven years with humor and grace, finally succumbing to a heart attack. He was the great equalizer in life. All men were created equal in his eyes.
Jack was born on Aug. 29, 1944 in Titusville, a son of the late George and Elizabeth “Betty” Hyde Wakefield. He was married to Maxine Deitz on Feb. 24, 1968 at St. Titus Church in Titusville.
Jack was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1962. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He entered the service on Jan. 8, 1963 at Pittsburgh, and was honorably discharged on Jan. 6, 1967 at Bainbridge, Maryland with the rank of communications technician 2nd class. He traveled extensively, spending a memorable time in Africa.
He spent over 40 years in the consumer finance business until his retirement in 2008.
Jack loved spending time with his wife, grandchildren, family and friends at his camp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and golfing.
Jack was a member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church; the Elder Statesmen Golf League; the Titusville Moose Club, and of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Jack is survived by his wife, of Titusville; a son, Matthew A. Wakefield, of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Sadie Mae Wakefield, Collin Larson and Hailey Bolton; sisters, Patricia Littlefield and husband, Leonard, Shirley Brown and husband, Bill, Kathy Hoak and husband, John, Julie Dean and husband, Ken, and Carol Haller and husband, Jack; brothers, George Wakefield and wife, Cathy, Harold Jackson, Greg Jackson and companion, Tammy, Ross Jackson and Jeff Jackson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his beloved son, Bradley Wakefield; a sister, Faye Thoms, and a brother, Lynn “Skip” Holbrook.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, 112 E. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 with Rev. Canon Martha Ishman as celebrant.
The church policy requires all attending to wear protective masks.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Droopy Basset Hound Rescue of Western Pa., 15581 Stewart Hill Road, Union City, Pa. 16438 or to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, 206 St. John Street, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements. If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
