Edward C. Myer, of Hydetown, died peacefully on Feb. 28, 2020, with his loving wife Gail and their children at his side.
He is survived by their five children; Judy (Michael) Haas, Robert (Jo Ellen) Myer, William Myer, Joan Myer and James (Lisa) Myer; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also, a brother, Philip (Patricia) Myer and two sisters; Bettye Myer and Joetta (Jay) Hoffman; a sister-in-law, Laura Myer; a daughter-in-law, Kim Myer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gordon and Durwood.
Ed was very close to his family and especially enjoyed summer camping trips with his wife, their children and grandchildren.
Ed was born on Oct. 11, 1935 in Hydetown, Pa., a son of the late Charles and Edna
Campbell Myer. Ed was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1953. He attended Penn State University and Slippery Rock University earning a master’s degree in Parks and Recreation Education. He became Titusville Recreation Director in 1957 for the City of Titusville and the Titusville Area School District. He served in that capacity for 42 years. He was very dedicated to his profession and community. He very much believed in contributing to his community. He enjoyed meeting people, and creating programs and events for all ages. He built a recreation program that was designated a model by the state Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society (PRPS) for other communities to emulate.
Ed was named Titusville Citizen of the Year in 1991. He was honored by the naming of the Ed Myer Recreation Complex in Titusville. He received recognition in the field of recreation, including the gift of a lifetime membership in the PRPS.
Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. His family is planning a celebration of his life to be held at Titusville Middle School, 415 Water St., from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Friends and acquaintances are invited to join them in sharing their remembrances and stories about Ed.
Memorials may be given to the Titusville High School Alumni Association. Ed Myer Scholarship Fund, Alzheimer’s Assn. at alz.org, or Pennsylvania Recreation and Parks Society at prps.org.
Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville Pa., 16354 is in charge of arrangements. If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
