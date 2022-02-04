Kaylin Marye Sveda, 18, of North East, passed away the morning of Feb. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous, short battle with cancer.
She was born on Sept. 10, 2003, in Titusville to Sondra Kaye (Harvey) Wilson and John Michael Sveda. Kaylin was unconditionally supportive and kind to anyone, no matter who they were. She was so very genuine and had the gentlest soul.
Kaylin was a fivr-year veteran of the North East High School Marching Band, where she played trumpet, mellophone and the French horn. Her next step was to become the drum major for her Junior and Senior years.
Prior to her passion for marching band, she was involved in soccer both as a player and a referee, and the North East Swim Team for two years.
She was a highly-motivated student, taking honors and AP classes, with a 4.4 GPA, earning membership into the National Honor Society. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and painting. She was gifted with children and loved spending time with her family.
Kaylin is survived by her mother, Sondra Kaye Wilson, and her husband Ron, of North East; her father, John Michael Sveda, of Warren; her sister, Anna Mischele Sveda, of North East; half-sister, Brookie Lee LaVigne and husband, Scott, of Warren. She is also survived by her aunt, Dee Ladd, of Arizona; her uncle, Mike Harvey and wife, Stace, of Pleasantville; uncle, Andy Sveda and wife, Erinn, of Youngsville; uncle, Daniel Sveda and wife, Tammy, of Barker; cousins, Cody and Christa Hunter, of Audubon; Ginny and Adam Smith, Emma Riggins and Bryan Francoeur, of Arizona; Parker and Cole Harvey, of Pleasantville; grandma, Pat Sveda, of Tidioute; cousins Sharey Sveda, of Youngsville; Julia Gilman and husband, Joseph, of South Carolina; Cathy Sveda, of North Carolina, and Andrea Sveda, of Youngsville.
Kaylin is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Virginia E. Harvey and Mark S. Harvey Jr.; paternal grandfather, George Sveda; her aunts, Mischele Riggins (Harvey) and Raschele Harvey.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice of Erie.
Friends will be received at William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 Lake Street, North East, Pa. from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, with a memorial service to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North East High School Marching Band at 1901 Freeport Road, North East, Pa. 16428.
