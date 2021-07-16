Gaynelle F. (Lutton) Jordan, formerly of Titusville and Beaver Falls, slipped peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of July 2, 2021 at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice Center, Wilmington, North Carolina.
Gaye was born on Aug. 19, 1931 in Beaver Falls, to the late George L. and Elva D. (Copeman) Lutton.
On Aug. 4, 1950, she married the late Harry E. Jordan, of New Castle. Following 59 years of marriage, Harry passed away on Jan. 5, 2010.
Upon graduation from the Beaver Falls High School in 1948, Gaye attended Grove City College and Ohio Wesleyan College. She returned to the classroom as a nontraditional student after her children were older and graduated from Geneva College in 1968.
The family moved to Titusville in 1969, at which time she soon accepted a position with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, Crawford County. After a long and successful career, she retired in 1991 as a Casework Supervisor. She was at her best when helping people in whatever way possible. Many times in her later years, she was sought out and thanked by those to whom she provided assistance and support during their darkest times.
Following retirement, Gaye enjoyed more time to travel year-round with Harry in their Fifth Wheel RV, play duplicate bridge and delve deeper into tracing the family genealogy through visits to libraries, cemeteries and churches for extensive research. They enjoyed having their grandsons’ company during summer travels.
Both Gaye and Harry were volunteers with the American Red Cross Disaster Response Teams. They spent months assisting in Homestead, Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. Other disasters causing devastation (floods, tsunamis, tropical storms, hurricanes) took them all over the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the South Pacific through the 1990s and early 2000s to assist where needed.
While living in Titusville, Gaynelle was a former member of the First United Methodist Church, Titusville V.F.W. Auxiliary and Titusville Area Duplicate Bridge Club.
Gaynelle is survived by her children; Robyn (Jordan) Sye, of Titusville, John H. Jordan, of Wilmington, North Carolina, with whom she resided, and J. Dean Jordan and wife, Traci, of Nichols, South Carolina.
Also surviving are grandsons; James C. Sye (Rachael Johnson), of Wilmington, North Carolina, Gregory J. Sye (Tamara), of Meadville, Jacob H. Jordan (Ashlee), of Woodstock, Georgia, Christopher D. Jordan (Beau Brandi), of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Tobias Jordan, of Nichols, South Carolina.
Additional survivors include; great-granddaughters, Rileigh, Harper, Channing, Rayne, Zoey, and Vivien Sye, and Chelsea Jordan; great-grandsons, Parker, Carter, Ishmael Jordan and Gavin Johnson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Gaye was preceded in death by her siblings, John G. Lutton and Edith Jane (Lutton) Parker, along with a dearly beloved uncle and aunt, John W. and Vera (Dick) Copeman.
Arrangements are in the care of Costal Cremations, Wilmington, North Carolina.
Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Memorial contributions can be made to LOVE Inc, 220 W. Central Ave, Titusville, Pa. or a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.