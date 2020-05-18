Mrs. Ruthann A. Gordon, 78, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 4:19 a.m. at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Ruthann was born on June 23, 1941, in Titusville, to the late Charles L. and Ella Reasor Anthony. She married Robert E. Shirey on April 23, 1965. He preceded her in death in October 1970. Ruthann married Frank E. Gordon on April 2, 1994, in Lyndon, New York. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1998.
She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, class of 1959. Ruthann worked as a stenographer in Washington D.C., then as a bookkeeper for Second National Bank in Titusville and for Masonite, in Titusville, as a PVC operator. She was last employed as a bus driver for Titusville Area School District for 20 years.
She attended the Full Gospel Church in Pleasantville. Ruthann enjoyed crafting, doing puzzles, reading, being with her family and friends and her two dogs, Muggs and Harley. Ruthann is survived by her daughter, Chris Heath and husband, Jan, of Titusville; two grandsons, Kyle R. Shirey and wife, Colleen, of Centerville and Aaron Shirey, of Titusville; five great-grandchildren, Landon, Christine, Brandon, Joshua and Alexandria Shirey; two sisters, Jackie Clark, of Florida and Jean Steber and husband, Duane, of Pleasantville; a sister-in-law, Robin Anthony, of Pleasantville and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two infant children, Michael Anderson and Carol Shirey; a great-grandson, Kyle Shirey Jr; and six brothers, Charles, Russell, Floyd, Keith and Carl Anthony.
No public calling hours will be observed. Inurnment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
