Ronald E. “Rocky” Anthony, Jr., 50, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Monday March 30, 2020.
Rocky was born on Jan. 9, 1970 in Oil City, a son of the late Ronald E. Anthony, Sr. and Mary Nason Anthony. He was married to Kelli Smith on June 7, 2008 at the Breedtown Baptist Church.
Rocky was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1989. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy during Desert Shield / Desert Storm. He served on the American Aircraft Carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
He was currently employed as a driver for Advanced Disposal.
Rocky attended the First United Methodist Church of Titusville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and was proud of his service with the armed forces. He enjoyed most spending time with his family.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Kelli, of Titusville; children, Tiffany Anthony, of Youngstown, Ohio, Stephanie Richards and husband, Michael, of Corry, Austin Smith, of Titusville, Brooke Anthony, of Niles, Ohio and Kassidi Anthony, of Titusville; three grandchildren; a brother, Michael Anthony, of Corry and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the VFW, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.