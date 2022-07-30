Frank H. Walker, 69, of Newton Road, Pittsfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home.
Frank was born on Sept. 6, 1952, in Wellsville, New York, to the late Holmes and Velma Hurd Walker.
Frank worked at Air Preheater Co. in Wellsville, New York, and worked on his family farm. He was always willing to help his sister and nieces with their businesses, CJ Lawn Care and Frosty Jacks.
He attended Sanford United Methodist Church.
Frank enjoyed his church family, traveling to Florida, watching baseball, gardening, swimming, watching his niece play sports, loved watching WWE, and being with his family who will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his sister, Jacalyn Pierce, of Pittsfield; his nephew and nieces, Shannon Walker and wife, Denise, of Millport, Pa., Paula Crain and husband, Terry, of Coudersport, Laurie Santillanes and companion, Chris Clough, of Pittsfield, Tonya Gardner and husband, Christopher, of Pittsfield; a sister-in-law, Kathie Walker, of Millport, Pa., and numerous other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Walker, and a brother-in-law, Dale Pierce.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sanford United Methodist Church, 2550 Sanford Road, Pittsfield, Pa. 16340.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
