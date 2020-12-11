Joan D. McMahon, 86, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Joan was born on June 7, 1934, in Titusville to the late Charles J. and Mary (Snyder) Donovan.
She graduated from Colestock High School, Class of 1952.
Joan owned and operated the former Joan’s Children Shop, McMahon Realty, McMahon Texaco and most recently was a Registrar for Pennsylvania Vital Records. In her early years she worked in Washington, D.C. for the government.
She was an active volunteer with Crawford County Democratic Party, a secretary for her high school class, reunion committee treasurer and a life social member of the Bruce Shorts Post #5958 VFW. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by a daughter-in-law, Louise McMahon Cramer and husband, Scott, of Titusville; two grandchildren, John McMahon and wife, Abby, of Allison Park, and Nicki Thompson, of Marion, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Harper Thompson, Chloe, Lucas and Hazel McMahon; Rocky Nelson, who is like a grandson to her and whom she babysat for many years, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael A. McMahon; two brothers, Frank Donovan and Charles Donovan Jr., and a sister, Elaine McDowell.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Brian Borger officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville Alumni Association, 302 E. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines to ensure safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.