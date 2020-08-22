Mr. Robert E. Pearce, 69, of Windber, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Robert was born on June 19, 1951 in Titusville, to Richard and M. Josephine (Van Guilder) Pearce.
He attended Titusville schools and was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1969.
Robert was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force. He entered the service on Dec. 9, 1969, in Pittsburgh, and was honorably discharged on Sept. 16, 1971 at Beale Air Force Base in California.
He worked as a forester for over 40 years for Brookville Wood Products and then Barrett Lumber Company.
Robert was a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge in Windber.
He enjoyed riding ATV’s, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. He loved his family and friends and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his mother of Titusville; his fiancé Dianna Reed, of Windber; two sons, Robert M. Pearce and wife, Summer, of Ellwood City, and Marc Pearce, of Conneaut Lake; a daughter Gretchen and husband, Aaron Lewis, of New Castle; nine grandchildren, Michala, Aiden, Jocelyn and Irelyn Pearce, Ashley and Benjamin Pearce, and Sebastian, Gabrielle and Christian Lewis; a brother Ronald Pearce and wife, Barbara, of Mill Village; and his sister Amy Jo Jones, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Pearce.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a military service will be conducted by the members of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1645 W 8th St., Erie, Pa. 16505.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.