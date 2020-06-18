Mrs. Naomi G. Edwards, 91, of Grand Valley, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Saviour, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Naomi was born on Oct. 4, 1928, in Grand Valley, to the late Russell G. and Hazel Moore Dean. She and her sister, Shirley, were raised by their paternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Dean. Naomi married Kenneth E. Edwards on June 27, 1946, and they were looking forward to celebrating their 74th anniversary.
She attended Grand Valley schools.
Naomi worked briefly at Queen Cutlery and also cooked for several nursing homes.
She was an active member of the Grand Valley United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and played the piano and organ for many years.
Naomi loved her Bible, filling notebook after notebook with words of scripture. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Ken, of Grand Valley; a son, Kenneth Edwards Jr. and wife, Susie, of Grand Valley; two daughters, Barbara Anthony and Judith Hogue and husband, Rolland “Bub,” of Titusville; plus numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three grandchildren and two sisters, Shirley Dean and Peggie Hott.
Private services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., with Rev. Ralph Culp, officiating.
Interment will be at Newton Cemetery, Grand Valley.
Friends and family are invited to attend a luncheon and celebration of Naomi’s life at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 at the First Baptist Church, 216 N. Perry St., Titusville.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
