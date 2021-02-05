Betty May Loebelenz Kriner was born on March 16, 1924 in Titusville. She passed away on Feb. 1, 2021 in Doylestown, Ohio.
She was a daughter of the late George and Anna Ricke Loebelenz. She was married to William D. Kriner on April 21, 1943 and they were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2009. After Bill passed, she sold the house they built, left the street where she had lived for most of 87 years and moved to Ohio to live with her daughter Lisa and family.
She was also preceded in death by her two sons; William D. “Billy” Kriner Jr. and W. Scott Kriner; son-in-law, Alan Wakefield; sister, Anna May Volkstadt; a dear niece, Peggy Nilson and beloved dogs, Kujo, Brody and cat, Hugo.
Betty is survived by her two daughters; Susan Wakefield, of Norco, California, and Lisa Whitehill and husband, Dan, of Doylestown, Ohio; six grandchildren, Josh and Jill Wakefield, Trevor Kriner, Katie and Lukas Carothers, Courtney and Tom Eaton, Megan and Mark Condo, Lauren and Tyler Sweet, as well as 14 great-grandchildren; Matthew, Garret, Kayla, Alden, Brielle, Savannah, Charlie, Miles, Anna, Brenna, Lachlan, Cameron, Abigail and Cora. Betty also had many cherished nieces and nephews.
Betty was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1942. She had various jobs including Universal Cyclops in Titusville, Hazel Homens Dress Shop in Franklin, Mo Smith Gift Shop in Paris, Texas and a week at Murphy’s Candy Shop (which may have been the beginning of her love of chocolate).
Betty was a “Welcome Wagon Lady,” where she formed many lifelong friendships. She served at the Titusville Hospital as a nurse aide and as a Gray Lady.
Betty attended Villa Maria College and Penn State University to receive her state and national accreditation as a Recreational Therapist. As Activities Director, she spent many years developing the activity and volunteer programs at Grandview Health Care (Golden Living Center) in Titusville. In 1982, Betty was the owner and operator of the Strawberry Patch Gift Shop at Cross Creek Resort. She also served as hostess in the dining room. She worked in the office of Dr. Young Fan M.D. until finally retiring at the age of 85.
Betty was a past president of the Lioness Club, a member of the Titus Sun League, the Hospital Auxiliary, the Red Cross, the Titusville Service League, the Children’s Theater and the Southside PTA. Additionally, as a former president and member of the Titusville Garden Club, she chaired the gardens around the Perry Street Station of the OC&T Railroad.
She loved flower arranging, entering various flower shows where she received many ribbons for her work. She also chaired the large flower show at The Oil Celebration in 1959. Betty loved home gardens and headed the Garden Club Home and Garden Shows in 1960 and 2001.
Betty was a member of St. Paul’s Church for over 60 years and after its closing she became a member of First Presbyterian Church in Titusville. Betty used her beautiful singing voice to bless the congregation with “O, Holy Night” at many Christmas Eve services and “Were You There” on Easter morning Services at St. Pauls. She sang in high school choir and as a church soloist. Betty “cut a record,” which her family still has. She was very proud of singing with the Congress of Choirs at Chautauqua and was a member of the Venango Choir. Some of her fondest memories were singing to the old player piano in her home as a child.
Betty loved to sew, do all crafts, go antiquing and on adventures with her dear friends, the “Golden Girls.” Betty made friends everywhere she went and cherished old friend’s homes in Pennsylvania and new friends in Ohio. She loved china painting and made many ceramics. She taught her friends to do decorative oil painting on wood. She loved to play cards, Bridge in particular, but she loved to play games of all sorts. Every child and grandchild in her family can play a mean game of Chicken Foot dominoes.
With fondness, we will always put on our pajamas with the promise of ice cream and grin with the anticipation of a tickle imagining her singing “A Bushel and a Peck.” We will love deeply, wear hot pink lipstick and hold family and friends dear. This love is her legacy.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith, pastor, and Thomas Newcombe, Director of Senior Adult and Youth Ministries, officiating.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Titusville Garden Club, 570 Miles Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or Titusville OC&T Railroad, 117 N. Franklin St., Titusville Pa. 16354.
