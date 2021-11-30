Alan (Al) Dee Clark, age 82 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2021. Born on July 4, 1939, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Al was a true patriot as was his father before him.
As such, he served in the United States Army as a radio operator. At the conclusion of his military service, Al earned his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Grove City College.
An impassioned car enthusiast, he would utilize both his education and zeal to design race car tires at the onset of his 40-year career with the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, which later became Bridgestone Corporation. His work as a tire engineer afforded him the opportunity to both live in Italy and travel the globe accruing countless lifelong friends in so doing.
Not only was Al Clark a selfless family man, he was a man of faith, principle and wisdom. Beloved by all with whom he was acquainted, he approached his seven-year illness with unparalleled grace and courage.
Al was preceded in death both by his parents, Roger and Alma Clark, as well as his sisters, Ginny Williams and Janet Polkinghorn.
He is survived by his loving and devoted lifelong partner, Lynn Clark, of Massillon, Ohio. Al will also be forever remembered by his daughter, Kristin Grande, son-in-law, Robert Grande, and cherished grandson, Jackson Grande, all of Toledo, Ohio.
A Celebration of Al’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, located at 1100 Wales Road N.E. in Massillon, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until the time of the service. To leave messages of sympathy and support go to paquelet.com.
