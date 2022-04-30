Andrew Paul Dinsmore, 46, passed away peacefully surrounded with love on Tuesday, April 26 and UPMC Shadyside from complications of pneumonia and fibrosis. Andy also braved cancer since 2018.
Born on Sept. 13 of 1975, he was the son of the late Judith Ann Dinsmore and his father, Bill Dinsmore, of Zephyrhills, Florida, who suddenly passed on Thursday, April 28.
Andy lived a life focused on the people and students in his community. Andy owned and operated AD Development, served on the Fort LeBoeuf School Board, and lived for coaching baseball, investing himself fully into the success of the athletes both on and off the field. Andy also always enjoyed golfing with his friends and in recent years, loved to bond with his brother over hunting.
Family members include brother, Nicholas (Nicole) Dinsmore, of Sharpsville, Alison (Hans) Duiker, of Brunswick; children, Cassidy, Elise, AJ, Alaina and their mother, Nova (Tom) Holeva, of Waterford; daughter, Quinn Dinsmore; stepdaughters, Emma and Morgan Johnson and their mother, Kelly Johnson, of Waterford. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Jacquelyn Barker and her son, Benjamin Beach, both of Titusville.
He was preceded by his loving grandparents on both his father and mother’s side.
Andy has left lasting memories, laughs and moments in each of his walks of life that those who loved him will remember for a lifetime. As his brother would say, Andy receives an A+ for bringing life to the most beautiful, honorable children in the world. Andy would want everyone to carry a song by the Avett Brothers with them, and know, that there’s “No Hard Feelings.”
Friends are invited to calling hours at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Monday, May 2 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friends will also be received at Asbury United Methodist Church in Waterford on Tuesday at 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11. Pastor Colby Atkins, of Elevate Church in Erie, will officiate. Committal Service and burial will follow at Mill Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Maria House Project, 1218 French Street, #7, Erie, Pa. 16501. Condolences may be shared at vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.